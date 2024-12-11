Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LU undergraduate courses: Students protest new exam pattern, demand rollback

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 11, 2024 09:45 PM IST

Students demanded reinstating the previous system in which they had to write five out of 10 questions within three hours

Several undergraduate students at Lucknow University staged a protest outside the administrative building against changes in the duration of semester examinations on Wednesday. Students turned up to demand reinstating the previous system in which they had to write five out of 10 questions within three hours.

The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)
The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)

Changes in the examination pattern require students to solve one out of two questions in Group I and three out of eight questions in Group II of a subject. The total duration allotted to them is two hours.

NSUI’s Shubham Kharwar said, “The new system is completely baseless and due to which students will face several problems. If the old examination system is not reinstated, then a bigger movement will be called out by a unified student front.”

Samajwadi Chatrasabha’s Taukil Ghazi commented on the suddenness of the move, coming as it did, a fortnight before the examination. “If the authorities wanted to change the system, they should have done that at the beginning of the semester and not a few days before the examination,” he said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On