LU undergraduate courses: Students protest new exam pattern, demand rollback

Several undergraduate students at Lucknow University staged a protest outside the administrative building against changes in the duration of semester examinations on Wednesday. Students turned up to demand reinstating the previous system in which they had to write five out of 10 questions within three hours. The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)

Changes in the examination pattern require students to solve one out of two questions in Group I and three out of eight questions in Group II of a subject. The total duration allotted to them is two hours.

NSUI’s Shubham Kharwar said, “The new system is completely baseless and due to which students will face several problems. If the old examination system is not reinstated, then a bigger movement will be called out by a unified student front.”

Samajwadi Chatrasabha’s Taukil Ghazi commented on the suddenness of the move, coming as it did, a fortnight before the examination. “If the authorities wanted to change the system, they should have done that at the beginning of the semester and not a few days before the examination,” he said.