Lucknow: 3,46 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in UP
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 3,46 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, while 6,29 patients recovered from the virus infection, bringing the total number of active Covid cases in the state below 4,000.
“At present, there are 3,698 active Covid cases in the state. In past 24 hours, 1, 41,220 Covid samples were tested and till now, the state has tested 10,42,91,439 samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
Among the three deaths, two were reported from Lucknow and one from Meerut. “A Covid positive patient, who was admitted to King George’s Medical University, died on Monday. He also had heart disease,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, the district health education officer.
Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 45 new Covid cases, Lucknow 39, Ghaziabad 14 and Rae Bareilly 18 cases, according to the data from the state health department. In all, 18 districts reported zero fresh cases, it added.
“Of the total 3,698 active Covid cases, maximum 5,83 are in Lucknow followed by 2,76 in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 242 in Gorakhpur,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.
In Lucknow, Chinhat reported two new corona cases, Aliganj 4, Alambagh 5, Indira Nagar 8, Sarojini Nagar 4. In, all 20,40,668 patients have recovered in the state so far.
