Lucknow: 3-day drive begins to remove loudspeakers from religious places

In a three-day enforcement drive in Lucknow, authorities began removing loudspeakers from temples, mosques, gurudwaras and other religious places on Sunday to comply with Supreme Court guidelines on noise control and state government directions. A loudspeaker being removed from a religious place in Lucknow. (HT)

Officials said the move aims to ensure that loudspeakers are not used beyond permissible decibel limits and that the use of sound systems does not harm public peace or health.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Babloo Kumar clarified that the campaign is purely administrative and lawful.

He emphasised that it is not targeted at any particular religion or community.

“This action is about enforcing court orders. Instructions have been issued to teams to maintain communication with religious institutions and ensure that the guidelines are followed,” he said.

Many religious establishments reportedly removed loudspeakers voluntarily after receiving notices.

Deputy commissioner of police West Vishwajeet Srivastava said, “The action is being taken now because some complaints were being received in recent times and removal is in compliance with previous SC guidelines. At many places, people are cooperating.”

On Sunday, multiple police teams were active in old Lucknow, Alambagh, Thakurganj, Bazarkhala, and Mahanagar areas. Noise control teams, working with local administration and municipal staff, supervised the removal of sound systems from several religious sites.

Heavy police deployment accompanied the operation to prevent rumours, disturbances, or potential resistance and to maintain law and order throughout the process.

Officials confirmed that the drive will continue on Monday and Tuesday. Notices have been issued to all religious institutions, instructing them to adhere strictly to prescribed decibel limits. They have also been warned of legal action in case of repeat violations.