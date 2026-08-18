Lucknow: 300 girls form human chain, block road over teacher shortage

More than 300 girl students of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya formed a human chain and blocked the Dubagga-Sitapur bypass for over three hours on Monday amid rain, protesting a shortage of teachers that they said was affecting their studies. The protest, which began around 7 am, led to a traffic jam stretching nearly 3 km on the Dubagga-Balaganj route. Girl students form a human chain and protest teacher shortage on Dubagga-Sitapur bypass amid rain in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

The protest came two days after more than 100 boys from the boys’ campus of the same school held a similar demonstration over teacher shortage and other issues. The boys’ and girls’ sections operate from separate campuses and buildings and are run by the UP social welfare department.

The students said the school has an acute shortage of teachers, particularly for important subjects such as Chemistry, Physics and Biology. A student said they are also required to attend a two-hour assembly despite the shortage of teachers.

“While we are only a few months away from the commencement of board examinations, the lack of teachers will have a bad impact on our future,” a student said.

The students reached the Dubagga-Sitapur bypass and staged a sit-in, prompting police to rush to the spot and make security arrangements. They demanded that the district magistrate and chief minister visit the site.

Kakori SP later reached the spot, spoke to social welfare department officials and directed them to resolve the issue at the earliest. The students ended their protest and returned to school after officials assured them that the teacher shortage would be addressed.

Social welfare minister Asim Arun said in a post on X that some teachers had been unable to join due to a court case, affecting students’ studies for the past month. “We had a hearing at the high court on Monday where the department provided its stance on guest lecturers and their appointment. I am confident that the stay on engaging guest lecturers will be lifted in coming days, which will enable smooth functioning of the classes at these schools,” Arun said.

He said the department was trying to recruit guest lecturers once the high court lifts the stay.

Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also raised the issue on X, questioning the state government over the shortage of teachers and basic facilities in schools. “The biggest failure of the BJP government that came to power in 2014 is that children under the age of 14 have no hope left in them. Girls who should be in school are forced to take to the streets due to a shortage of teachers and lack of basic facilities. Is there any education minister in UP?” his post stated.