Lucknow admin issues protocols for passengers arriving at its airport. Check details

Amid concerns over the spread of the omicron variant of Coronavirus, first detected in South Africa, the Lucknow administration has issued guidelines for passengers arriving at the Lucknow Airport.

According to the guidelines, all the passengers showing Coronavirus-related symptoms during a thermal scanning will be subjected to a free RT-PCR test. The guidelines also state an RT-PCR test will be conducted on 10% of the passengers arriving on domestic flights on a random basis.

The authorities have also said all international passengers arriving at the Lucknow airport will have to undergo a RT-PCR test and eight-day home quarantine. After eight days, their RT-PCR test will be conducted again.

Further, all the international passengers arriving in Lucknow will have to provide their names, mobile numbers, local address and last destination.

Many states across India have imposed similar curbs as precautionary measures in wake of the spread of the Omicron variant globally.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare also revised the guidelines for international arrivals in India and made it mandatory for passengers to submit the self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before the scheduled travel and to submit the last 14 days travel details.

The omicron variant, being considered potentially more contagious than its predecessors, has been reported in many countries including, South Africa, Britain, Germany, Israel, Italy, among others. India has not yet reported a single case of the new variant.

The World Health Organisation has said that most of the cases outside Africa are travel-related even as it expects local transmission in other countries as more information becomes available.

Meanwhile, India reported 8,309 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 236 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative total number of infections to 34,580,832 while the death toll climbed to 4,68,790, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare bulletin.