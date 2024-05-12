Lucknow airport receives bomb threat, probe underway

LUCKNOW: The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport received a bomb threat on Sunday, forcing the authorities to deploy Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) to carry out an intense search of the airport, Lucknow airport spokesperson said. Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. (HT file)

He said that CISF and the local police also conducted a meticulous search of the entire airport. After extensive examination, it was determined that the reported bomb threat was a false alarm.

“The incident comes at a time of heightened vigilance across public spaces, with recent security concerns prompting increased scrutiny and rapid responses to potential threats. The swift and coordinated action taken by authorities underscores the importance of proactive measures in maintaining the safety and security of critical infrastructure and public facilities,” he said.

Passengers and airport personnel were reassured of the thoroughness of security protocols and the commitment of authorities to ensure their safety. However, the incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced in safeguarding against potential threats, necessitating continued vigilance and cooperation among law enforcement agencies and the public, he said.

“Investigations into the source of the hoax continue. Authorities remain on high alert to swiftly address any further security incidents and uphold the integrity of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport as a vital transportation hub,” the spokesperson added.