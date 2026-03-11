Lucknow: Aliganj’s new civic centre puts 16 services under one roof

Residents of Aliganj and nearby areas in Lucknow no longer need to run from office to office for municipal work. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Wednesday inaugurated an Urban Facilitation Centre and Zone-3 (Zonal) office in Sector-B, Aliganj, where 16 service counters will handle everything from property tax and water supply complaints to birth and death certificates under one roof. The centre’s 16 counters will cover property tax, water supply, street lighting, birth and death certificates, property mutation and encroachment complaints, among others. (Sourced)

Built at a cost of ₹13.11 crore, the three-floor structure stands near the water tank in Sector-B, spread across a campus of about 2,184 square metres with a built-up area of around 1,297.5 square metres.

The ground floor has been developed as a Senior Citizen Community and Recreational Centre, housing activity rooms, a gym, a yoga facility, and a library with nearly 800 books. Rooms for financial and legal consultations, a cafeteria, and separate toilets for men, women and persons with disabilities are also part of the facility.

The first floor houses the zonal engineering office with 16 service counters covering property tax, engineering complaints, water supply, street lighting, the property department, the garden department, birth and death certificates, property mutation, publicity matters and encroachment complaints. The second floor will serve as the administrative office for Zone-3.

UP energy minister AK Sharma inaugurated the facility in the presence of mayor Sushma Kharkwal and MLA Neeraj Bora.

Sharma said the government is focusing on creating modern and citizen-friendly urban infrastructure and similar facilities will be developed in other cities to make urban governance more efficient.

Mayor Kharkwal said the centre “will make civic services more accessible and help residents complete municipal work faster without visiting multiple offices across the city.”