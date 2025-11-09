Lucknow bizman duped of 2 cr in fake online gaming scam

A businessman from Indira Nagar here allegedly lost around ₹2 crore to a cybercrime gang that trapped him through a fake online gaming scheme and later extorted money by impersonating officials of central agencies. Representational image (Sourced)

According to police, the victim (name withheld) began receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from unknown numbers in 2022, promising quick profits through a gaming app. Initially, after investing ₹1 lakh and seeing fake profit figures on the app, he realised the fraud and deleted it. The accused then allegedly launched a three-year campaign of blackmail and threats.

Police said the accused operated through international VoIP (voice over internet protocol) numbers and maintained round-the-clock contact to create pressure. “We have registered an FIR and are working to nab the accused,” Brijesh Yadav, incharge, cyber cell, Lucknow Police, said.

As per the FIR lodged at the Cyber Police Station, Gomti Nagar, the fraudsters sent fabricated legal notices and emails, posing as officials from the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax Department. They allegedly warned that his accounts would be frozen and criminal cases filed unless he paid fines and “legal clearance fees.”

Using forged documents, spoofed numbers, and fake IDs, the gang allegedly forced the victim to transfer money repeatedly through RTGS and UPI to multiple accounts. When he tried to stop, the callers allegedly threatened to leak his financial details and send police teams to his home.