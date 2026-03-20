Lucknow Book Fair 2026: From Hindi literature to Manga, a feast for readers

Over 60 per cent of the books at the festival are in Hindi, followed by English titles. Additionally, two out of the 60 stalls are dedicated to Urdu books. Businessman Vishwas Yadav shared his excitement, saying, “I get the best Hindi books at these festivals, which are usually not available in bookstores or online. Every time, I discover some masterpieces. This time, I picked up a rare book on communist philosophy.” His son Aryan, meanwhile, opted for Japanese and Korean books. “I will come again on Sunday because on the last day we get good discounts. They prefer to sell than carry them back home,” the youngster added.

Book lovers in the city are in for a treat with the ongoing Lucknow Book Fair . Underway in the state capital, the event brings a vast range of reading material for enthusiasts. With examinations approaching and the new academic session rolling out, students, in particular, are making the most of the fair.

Awadh Rocks Books centered on the state capital are witnessing high demand. The Lucknow Pustak Mala series and a collection of over two dozen books on the city by Shubhi Publications are finding many takers. Sanjay Arya from the publication house noted, “We must have a collection of 30-35 books on Lucknow. It’s a fascinating city with so much to explore. Our books by the late historian Yogesh Praveen and another title, Awadh Nights, are the bestsellers.”

Trend Driven “Books on literature and motivation always work well. Interestingly, works by new and young writers are also being picked up. Every time, we witness some trends—like Mandla art, Korean series, Japanese Manga, along with comics. Today, we saw more enthusiasm at the Gita Press stall, with strong sales in mythology and religious literature. At the Urdu book stalls, people come after iftari to buy,” observed organiser Manoj Singh Chandel.

The book fair is also witnessing cultural events, book launches, discussion with authors and interactive session where book lovers are getting opportunity to discuss with the authors and literary figures.

“The fair is organised twice every year and at different venues to more people can get opportunity to come to the venue. This is only about books and those who come here – even for browsing – go back picking something or the other. I am happy to share the trend of reading books is growing and enthusiasm amongst the youngsters and children is very inspiring,” adds Chandel.

Catch It Live: What: Lucknow Book Fair

Where: Ravindralaya, Charbagh

When: Till March 22

Entry: Free