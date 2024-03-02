Lucknow Book Fair off to a robust start despite rain damper

The nine-day Lucknow Book Fair opened on Saturday, at the Ravindralaya lawns, to an excited crowd of book lovers who arrived bright and early to peruse the stalls. Young book lovers peruse titles on display on the first day of the nine-day Lucknow Book Fair, on the Ravindralay Lawns, in ucknow, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Like every year’s loot, the book fair has both foreign and regional language books, as well as a healthy portion of fiction and nonfiction as well.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Students tend to find this book fair particularly helpful, as not only do they get books on competitive examinations, but also get to purchase second-hand books at discounted prices. At the book fair, all books are available at discounts starting at 10%.

“Every year, we take the first day to come and check out the discounts and then we return after having compared them at our regular bookstores,” said Anamika Chauhan, a college student at the book fair, who had come with a group of friends.

“The advantage with this annual fair is that it stays for more than a week. We do not have to worry about missing it,” she said. Several students and children hanging on to their parents’ arms could be seen at the festival.

While the rain in the afternoon was a short snag, by the time the sun set, the crowd at the venue had started to swell again. However, the book fair site did not see any damage due to rain, as according to organiser, Manoj Chandel, after the experience of last year, they invested in a 10,000 square foot waterproof pandal to keep the books and venue dry.

The event also saw a string of stage programmes after the shower, including a poetry recital, a book launch and discussion, as well as a bhajan performance to close off the day.