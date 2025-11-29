Lucknow breathes easier as AQI drops to 124 on Saturday

The state capital is ending November on a comparatively clearer note, with the city’s latest Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 124 on Saturday, marking a sharp improvement after multiple days of ‘poor’ air earlier this month. Though still short of healthy levels, the decline offers relief from the spikes recorded during early November. Lalbagh remains a pollution hotspot even as overall air quality improves. (Sourced)

Officials said smoother traffic movement, intermittent winds and minor temperature shifts supported the easing. “It helps disperse suspended particles, factors that often bring short-term relief from pollution buildup,” said J K Maurya, regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Lucknow.

Lucknow last slipped into the ‘poor’ category on November 25, when the AQI touched 219. Since then, daily readings have shown steady improvement, falling to 176 on November 26, rising slightly to 184 on November 27, then dropping to 154 on November 28 and 124 on November 29, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

Several monitoring stations also recorded cleaner air on Thursday. Talkatora (127) and Kendriya Vidyalaya (110) stayed moderate, while Gomti Nagar (85) and Kukrail (71) entered the ‘satisfactory’ bracket. BR Ambedkar University (118) remained ‘moderate’, and Lalbagh stood out with an AQI of 234, keeping it in the ‘poor’ category and reaffirming its status as one of the city’s most pollution-prone areas.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as poor, 301-400 as ‘very poor’, and above 400 as ‘severe’.

Out of the 29 days this month, Lucknow saw five ‘poor’-air days, with the highest spike at 254 on November 5.

Environmental experts noted that although the recent dip offers relief, the improvement remains fragile. ‘The city is breathing better, but not clean. The pollution curve has softened, not disappeared,” they said.