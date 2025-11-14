Lucknow breathes ‘poor’ air: Talkatora, Lalbagh most polluted

LUCKNOW After a brief improvement, Lucknow’s air quality worsened again, entering the ‘poor’ category, with the overall air quality index (AQI) touching the 204 mark on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The return of haze and rising concentration of PM2.5 and PM10, the most harmful pollutants, made outdoor movement discomforting, particularly during early morning and late evening hours. Environmentalists warned that if the current weather patterns persist, air quality could further deteriorate in days to come. (File Photo)

Data from all six live monitoring stations across the city showed the air quality hovering between the ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ categories. Talkatora industrial area (280) and Lalbagh (256) recorded the highest pollution levels, followed by Kendriya Vidyalaya in Aliganj (230). In comparison, Gomti Nagar (176), BR Ambedkar University (142) and Kukrail picnic spot (137) reported relatively better readings.

Experts said stagnant air, falling temperatures and vehicular emissions had been trapping pollutants close to the surface, preventing dispersion. “The pollutant load rises sharply at night and early morning when wind speed drops, leading to poor visibility and respiratory discomfort,” said JP Maurya, regional officer, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

The CPCB classifies AQI between 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’ and above 400 as ‘severe’. The city had last recorded an AQI of 254 on November 5.

