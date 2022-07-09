Lucknow: Centennial students back to school after dist admin intervention
A day after students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here attended their classes outside the school gate following some dispute over the school building, district magistrate (DM) Surya Pal Gangwar and senior officials of education department reached there and resolved the issue on Friday.
“The classrooms have been reopened and the students attended their classes there. The school management was told not to create any inconvenience for students. The district administration is here to protect the interest of the students,” the district magistrate said.
Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar, along with district inspector of school (DIoS) Rakesh Kumar Pandey, reached the school around 9am and stayed there for nearly five hours. But before the officials arrived, there was a ruckus outside the school on Friday morning. Despite the DM’s orders, students and teachers were not allowed entry to the school.
After much struggle, principal Rajiv David Dayal managed to enter with some of his students but rest could not get entry. This led to commotion. Soon DM Surya Pal Gangwar, DIoS Rakesh Kumar Pandey and BSA Vijay Pratap Singh reached the school to resolve the dispute.
A prayer meeting was held in the presence of the officials. Later, students were made to sit in the classrooms of the main building. The DM said strict action was being taken against those operating Methodist Church School by illegally occupying the Centennial School. He handed over the possession of the building back to Centennial School after freeing it from the private school.
He said those running the private school were not found on the spot. As per the DM, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against 12 people for taking unauthorised possession of the school. He said action will be taken against them by registering a case under the Gangsters Act.
The DM instructed that entry of unauthorised people to the school should be completely banned. Identity cards should be issued to all students and staff by the school management. “No one will be allowed to enter the school premises without an ID card. If the above instructions are disobeyed, strict action will be taken against the school management,” the DM said. He further said there should be no adverse effect on the studies of children.
The Centennial Inter College was being operated for the last 139 years. This is a government-aided school. Overnight this school was replaced by a private school that managed to get recognition from basic education department. Now it is being probed as to whose behest this recognition has been given.
District basic education officer Vijay Pratap Singh has sent a letter to the management of the school asking it to clarify its stand within a week. He said Methodist Church tried to hide a number of facts that led the basic education department giving affiliation to the private school. At present, the process of abolishing the recognition of private schools has been started by the department.
On Thursday, nearly 500 students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here were forced to attend their classes outside the school gate after their teachers and they were denied entry to the school premises.
-
Punjab agriculture dept plans to deploy drones to curb farm fires
The Punjab agricultural department plans to deploy drones to conduct aerial surveys to map farms where crop residue is burnt in violation of government orders during paddy and wheat harvest seasons. According to the proposal submitted to the Union agriculture and farmers' welfare ministry, the state department has sought ₹53 crore funds under the Centre's sub-mission on agricultural mechanisation (SMAM).
-
On track, Agra Metro Rail Project achieves another milestone
The track work of priority corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project was inaugurated on Friday by managing director for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Sushil Kumar who has recently taken charge. Also, the ground breaking ceremony for receiving sub-station (RSS) was held at Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the presence of, UPMRC and the plunge column work also began at Agra Fort Metro Station on Friday.
-
SGPC terms three-year jail for sacrilege convicts insufficient
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday welcomed the conviction of three Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the 2015 Moga sacrilege case, but said that just three-year imprisonment granted by court was not enough given the seriousness of the crime. While welcoming the conviction, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the government should make provisions for life imprisonment for sacrilege. The police firing had taken place during a protest against sacrilege cases.
-
Covid uptick in U.P.: 392 new cases, 2 deaths logged
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid-19 cases as 392 more people tested positive on Friday as against 325 a day before, according to the state health department data. Two deaths were also reported. “In the past 24 hours, 346 patients have recovered and till now 20,67,513 patients have recovered in the state,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. The state has 2,250 active cases now.
-
U.P.: Bareilly man held for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma in video
Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Thursday for allegedly threatening in a video clip to behead suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over Nupur Sharma's alleged controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. As per the police, Nasir also used abusive and offensive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video that surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday night.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics