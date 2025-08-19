Lucknow: Child hurt after neighbour father-son duo’s car rams him

A six-year-old boy, Shouvik, suffered serious bone injuries after a neighbour father-son duo allegedly rammed a speeding car into him in the Ashiana area on August 10. Police registered an FIR against the accused a week later, after CCTV footage of the incident went viral. Family alleged planned attack; father-son duo in the car booked after a week (Sourced (Screengrab))

The FIR, lodged on the complaint of the child’s grandfather, Harishankar Pandey, named neighbour CL Verma and his son Shivansh, who was driving the car. “An FIR was registered under BNS sections 281 (rash driving), 109 (1) (attempting to commit murder), and 125 (b) (endanger human life),” Ashish Srivastava, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central, said.

Regarding the delay, Ashiana station house officer (SHO) Chhatrapal Singh stated that the case was filed once the complainant approached the police.

Viral CCTV captures incident

A two-minute CCTV video shows three children playing outside with bicycles when a car suddenly turns into the lane, hits two of them, and drags one child inside a house gate. Another child is seen flung to the opposite side. Two men then step out of the car and check the injured child before one of them carries him away.

In his FIR, Pandey, a retired health department employee, alleged that his grandson Shouvik and his friend Kushal were outside their Sector-I residence when the accused drove towards them “with the intention to kill.” He claimed the car rammed through the lane gate, injuring both boys.

Shouvik sustained a fractured collarbone and rib injuries and remained in the ICU for three days, Pandey told police in his complaint.

The family alleged the accused did not visit the hospital and threatened them when confronted. “They called us to their house, where several men tried to snatch the CCTV video and even blamed the child,” the FIR stated.