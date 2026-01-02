Lucknow choked as curbs fail to ease rush on New Year’s Day

The city’s streets remained choked on New Year’s Day with the townsfolk spending the day celebrating and visiting temples. At Hanuman Dham in Hazratganj and Chandrika Devi temple in BKT, devotees were seen waiting in long queues. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Parks and restaurants were also flooded by New Year revellers. Rashtra Prerna Sthal was a major attraction. Ambedkar Park, Janeshwar Mishra Park, Bada Imambara, Ghantaghar and the city zoo also saw heavy footfall.

Several diversions were in place on major routes, and parking zones were also created. Authorities had warned that vehicles parked outside the designated areas near temples and parks would be challaned. Despite these measures, traffic movement remained slow in most parts of the city.

The road from Sikanderabad Chauraha towards Nishatganj and Mahanagar was heavily congested. Long jams were reported at Shaheed Smarak, Daliganj and Swasthya Bhawan Chauraha, where vehicles were lined up for nearly three kilometres, reportedly.

Severe congestion was seen on IIM Road, Vasant Kunj, near Medical College and close to Dariya Wali Masjid. Traffic police personnel were deployed at multiple points, but the sheer number of vehicles made it difficult to ease the situation.

Several roads leading to Hazratganj, Parivartan Chowk and other commercial areas were restricted for usual traffic flow. City buses were diverted through alternative routes. The police also moved the pick-up and drop points for roadways buses outside the Kaiserbagh bus station to reduce congestion in the city centre.

Normal traffic movement could be restored only by late evening.

As per an advisory, traffic diversions enforced on key routes at Hazratganj, Charbagh, Kaiserbagh, Alambagh, Gomtinagar and Mahanagaron December 31 will remain in place till Friday 8 am.