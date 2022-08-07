Lucknow civil hosp ruckus: Probe ordered after viral video
Civil hospital has set up a probe following a video that went viral on Sunday showing some of the youths creating a ruckus on the hospital campus.
The hospital authorities claimed that the patients weren’t disturbed because of the incident, in which around half a dozen youths were seen shouting at each other in the video. One of them also used his belt on another person.
“The patients were not disturbed due to the incident as it happened around OPD area which gets closed after 2 pm. But we will find out who were they and if any of our staff were also involved in the incident,” said Dr Anand Ojha, director Civil hospital.
“We will find out when it exactly happened and take action accordingly. Guilty will be punished,” said Dr Ojha.
Electricity Bill issue: Power engineers, staff to abstain from work in U.P. today
The power engineers and employees in Uttar Pradesh and in other states will hold a day-long protest against the scheduled tabling of the long-pending and contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Monday. The All India Power Engineers Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey claimed that the Bill, if passed, would have far-reaching regressive effects on the electricity employees and electricity consumers and farmers.
U.P.: Caught copying, Lucknow’s Shia PG college student assaults asst professor
A BA fourth semester student of Shia PG College, Lucknow, allegedly physically assaulted an assistant professor after the former was caught copying during an examination on Saturday. An assistant professor, Dharmendra Kumar, faculty of law, Shia PG College, in a written complaint to principal, S Sabihe Raza Baqri alleged that one Rahul Tiwari, who was appearing in Rashtra Gaurav examination, first misbehaved with him and later assaulted him physically.
Old pension scheme benefits: Union law minister’s remarks raise hopes among ‘Special BTC 2004’ teachers
Recently on July 28, Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju while answering a question in Parliament clarified that there is no legal impediment in issuing old pension orders to employees selected for the posts advertised prior to January 1, 2004. While the Central government implemented the new pension scheme on January 1, 2004, the Uttar Pradesh government implemented the new pension scheme on April 1, 2005.
Wild life poacher in STF net, 295 turtles recovered
UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a wild life poaching racket with arrest of a person in Lucknow on Sunday. The officials also recovered 295 turtles from his possession. The arrested person was identified as a diver from Unnao, Mohd Wasim. The accused was arrested in Lucknow's Banthra area when he was carrying the turtles to hand over to some other persons, stated the STF officials in a press note.
Prayagraj activist motivating kanwarias to donate blood
Blood donor and activist, Rajiv Mishra, (44), is spreading awareness regarding blood donation among kanwarias, the devotees of Lord Shiva, who are passing through Prayagraj on their annual trek to pay obeisance to the deity. “Dashashwamedh ghat is most popular among kanwarias and therefore this is where I am devoting most of my time and energy,” Rajiv said.
