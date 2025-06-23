Lucknow cop fined 5,000 for replacing bike number plate with ‘Khaki’

A Lucknow Police sub-inspector who rode through a busy city crossing on a motorcycle boldly displaying ‘Khaki’ in place of a number plate was fined ₹5,000, after a photo of the violation went viral, officials confirmed on Monday. The viral photo of the cop inviting challan action (Sourced)

The cop, identified as Mahendra Pratap Singh Baghel, was photographed in full uniform at Hazratganj crossing. The image triggered sharp reactions online over alleged misuse of authority and blatant disregard for the law.

The Secretariat police outpost in-charge, Bagesh Sharma, under Hazratganj Police Station limits, issued a challan under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, station house officer (SHO) Hazratganj Vikram Singh told HT. “The officer was violating norms. Wearing a uniform does not exempt anyone from the law. If required, departmental action will also be taken.”

The incident comes amid a citywide crackdown on vehicles with tampered or missing number plates.

Ironically, police officials said the sub-inspector had previously delivered lectures on road safety and traffic discipline. “Public servants should lead by example, not flout the law,” a senior traffic officer said.