Lucknow fire: Critical need for private toilets for young women, say relief workers

A massive fire broke out in slums at Sector 12, Vikas Nagar, in Lucknow on Wednesday evening, destroying numerous shanties , reportedly rendering almost 1000 people homeless, amid fears of multiple injuries, according to reports. Fire in Vikas Nagar

Many locals have come forward to help. Among those leading the relief efforts, the Commbiio Foundation immediately stepped into the field, supported by its founding members, Arun Saraswat and Sunita Paul.

Speaking to us, Sunita says, “Our team reached the affected area immediately, but it was only the next afternoon we could start relief work of dry food, ORS, and water distribution, as it’s very hot at the site still and a lot needs to be done.”

Arun further states, pointing out the female sanitation issue that required immediate help, “While we witnessed incredible support from various groups providing food, a deeper and more urgent crisis emerged—one that is often overlooked in disaster situations. The most critical issue faced by women and adolescent girls is the lack of safe and private sanitation facilities.”

“There are over 400 women in the affected area, out of which approximately 120 women are currently menstruating. They have lost everything in the fire—their homes, belongings, clothes, and even basic necessities like undergarments and sanitary pads. While some organisations, including ours, have started distributing sanitary pads, the harsh reality is: there is no safe or private space where these women and girls can change or manage their menstrual hygiene,” says Sunita.

Young girls, including girls under 15 years as well as a another 17-year-old girl, approached them requesting sanitary pads and undergarments. Their request was not just for food materials, but for dignity, privacy, and basic human rights. Toilet vans or portable toilets are the quickest solution for all as of now, the teams on the site say.

Sunita further adds, “The few tarpaulins provided are open and temporary, offering little to no privacy. Open defecation itself is a challenge, but managing menstruation in such conditions is not just difficult—it is deeply undignified and unsafe.”

“Another pressing concern is the environmental and health hazard caused by the aftermath of the fire. Burnt materials—exploded cylinders, melted steel utensils, bicycles, vehicles, and household items—have turned into hazardous debris and ashes, which are uncleared. In such conditions, even laying a mat to sit or sleep becomes nearly impossible,” adds Arun.

In a widely shared message, the helpers on the site said they are actively distributing meals and coordinating assistance on the ground, even as the need remains overwhelming.



