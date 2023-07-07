Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP govt to clear SRTC’s dues for services during lockdown

UP govt to clear SRTC’s dues for services during lockdown

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 07, 2023 08:30 PM IST

The corporation had asked the government to clear bills of nearly ₹700 crore for ferrying lakhs of ticketless migrants from different cities to their home districts during the lockdown

LUCKNOW The state government will release partial dues of 350 crore to the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for delivering emergency services during the Covid-19 lockdown, said a government spokesman here on Friday.

The government has approved the amount, recognizing the corporation’s critical role in aiding lakhs of people, including job professionals, labourers, students, and migrants, to safely reach their homes in Uttar Pradesh, said a govt spokesperson. (File Photo)
The corporation had asked the government to clear bills of nearly 700 crore for ferrying lakhs of ticketless migrants from different cities to their home districts during the lockdown.

“The government has approved the amount, recognizing the corporation’s critical role in aiding lakhs of people, including job professionals, labourers, students, and migrants, to safely reach their homes in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The order issued by principal secretary (transport) L Venkateshwarlu specifies that UPSRTC managing director anticipated payment of an outstanding amount of 348.89 crore also. This amount was due to the corporation for emergency bus services provided during the Covid-19 lockdown period from March 28, 2020, to March 6, 2021.

“The balance amount of 348.89 crore has also been confirmed by the committee constituted earlier for the verification of bills,” the order stated.

