Lucknow Gurudwaras launch free hearse, oxygen langars during pandemic

: Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee headed by Sardar Rajendra Singh Bagga, 88, has provided two hearse for taking covid positive bodies to the cremation ground free of cost.

Daily a dozen Covid bodies are being taken to the crematorium in hearse provided by us, said Bagga.

“We started a community kitchen in April and now we have started the facility of transporting Covid bodies till the crematorium. This service is for free and for all. I make sure that poor utilise our services more,” Bagga said.

The Lucknow Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee head had suffered a second brain stroke in February this year. However, he said, he returned to work in Gurudwara to save lives after the Covid surge.

“Sikhs are brave people. We know how to serve people in testing times. We have put in volunteers for cremation of covid positive bodies,” he added.

Varioud Gurudwaras of the city, including those in Mahanagar, Aishbagh, Gomti Nagar and Alambagh have also launched ‘oxygen langar’ for patients requiring oxygen during home quarantine.

Those residents who want to avail this free service from these Gurudwaras will have to reach the Gurudwaras with an application and prescription of doctors recommending the use of oxygen. The applicant must also carry their Adhaar card and reports of patient.

People will have to come with an empty cylinder which would be replaced with a filled one. The Kendriya Singh Sabha of Sikhs has taken special permission of district administration to start this service.

A team to ensure availability of oxygen has been set up. It is led by Sardar Sandeep Singh Anand and supported by Vishal Agarwal, Ashok Juneja, Ankur Agarwal, Pankaj Varma, Jatin Varma , Mandeep Bajaj and Karmjeet Singh.

Those who need free oxygen service from Gurudwara can contact and whatsapp their details on 9554522225.