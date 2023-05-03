Portion of roof collapses in govt colony, four injured

LUCKNOW Four people were injured after a portion of the roof of their house in a government colony at Dalibagh collapsed around 8pm on Wednesday, said officials. The incident was believed to have been caused by rains in the state capital. Hydraulic ladders used by fire fighters in the rescue operation at Dalibagh, Lucknow, on Wednesday. (Sourced)

On January 24, the five-storey Alaya apartment building on Wazir Hasan Road had collapsed, claiming three lives.

“A portion of the building’s roof collapsed. All the four persons buried in the rubble were rescued,” said Rajkumar Vishwakarma, DGP, UP. Firefighters used a hydraulic ladder to rescue those trapped under the debris while a few residents were rescued through the stairs.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable. In a tweet, the Uttar Pradesh Police said, “It has been found out that in old residences of the government behind Tilak Marg, a chhaja has fallen down, and four persons have been evacuated. No one is under rubble. Senior police officers are on the spot monitoring.”

Around 3-4 families were living in the old building for a long time, said locals. District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar also reached the site to take stock of the situation.