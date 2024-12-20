Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow jewellery shop employee held for stealing gold worth 3.94 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 20, 2024 07:32 PM IST

During the investigation, the police found Aman’s activities suspicious. On being interrogated, he confessed that he committed the crime for the greed of gold

Police arrested a 30-year-old man, who worked at a jewellery shop, for allegedly stealing gold worth 3.94 crore and concocting a loot story to save himself.

The accused in police custody. (Sourced)
The accused in police custody. (Sourced)

Lucknow police’s central zone team solved the case within two hours after the incident was reported late on Thursday evening. The arrested jewellery shop employee was identified as Aman Sodhi.

“Police also recovered gold worth 2 crore which the accused had hidden at his maternal grandmother’s rented house,” said deputy commissioner of police, central, Raveena Tyagi.

“Aman Sodhi, an employee of Hansini Jewellers in Mahanagar, bought 5 gold biscuits (each weighing 1 kg with a total cost 3.94 crore) from Anandi Bullion Jewellers located at Chowk,” she said.

“Shortly after this, he informed police that on Nadwa Bandha Road, unknown bike riders hit him on the head with an iron rod and snatched two biscuits,” the DCP added. As soon as the alleged incident was reported, Hasanganj police registered a case and started investigation.

“During the investigation, the police found Aman’s activities suspicious. On being interrogated, he confessed that he committed the crime for the greed of gold,” Tyagi said. As per the police, it came to fore during the investigation that Aman tried to prove himself innocent by fabricating a loot story.

“A case has been registered against the accused Sodhi, a Chowk resident under the relevant sections and he has been produced before the court,” read a Lucknow police press note.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On