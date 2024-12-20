Lucknow jewellery shop employee held for stealing gold worth 3.94 crore

Police arrested a 30-year-old man, who worked at a jewellery shop, for allegedly stealing gold worth ₹3.94 crore and concocting a loot story to save himself. The accused in police custody. (Sourced)

Lucknow police’s central zone team solved the case within two hours after the incident was reported late on Thursday evening. The arrested jewellery shop employee was identified as Aman Sodhi.

“Police also recovered gold worth ₹2 crore which the accused had hidden at his maternal grandmother’s rented house,” said deputy commissioner of police, central, Raveena Tyagi.

“Aman Sodhi, an employee of Hansini Jewellers in Mahanagar, bought 5 gold biscuits (each weighing 1 kg with a total cost ₹ 3.94 crore) from Anandi Bullion Jewellers located at Chowk,” she said.

“Shortly after this, he informed police that on Nadwa Bandha Road, unknown bike riders hit him on the head with an iron rod and snatched two biscuits,” the DCP added. As soon as the alleged incident was reported, Hasanganj police registered a case and started investigation.

“During the investigation, the police found Aman’s activities suspicious. On being interrogated, he confessed that he committed the crime for the greed of gold,” Tyagi said. As per the police, it came to fore during the investigation that Aman tried to prove himself innocent by fabricating a loot story.

“A case has been registered against the accused Sodhi, a Chowk resident under the relevant sections and he has been produced before the court,” read a Lucknow police press note.