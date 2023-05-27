Mayors, chairpersons and councillors of civic bodies sworn in

Lucknow: The oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Mayors of various municipal corporations, chairpersons of Nagar Palika Parishad and Nagar Panchayat and councillors of urban local bodies was held on Friday. Lucknow Sushma Kharakwal (in red) after swearing in. (HT)

The swearing –in of remaining Mayors, chairpersons and councillors will be held on Saturday.

A clash erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Majlis-E- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) at Meerut Municipal Corporation during the oath ceremony over singing of Vande Matram. The video clip of the fight went viral on social media. Later, police force was called to control the warring groups.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Meerut Rajendra Agrawal and Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Bajpai were present in the oath ceremony of party Mayor Harikant Ahluwalia organized in the auditorium of Chaudhary Charan Singh University. The 90 newly elected corporators of various political parties were also presentAn AIMM leader said, the four corporators belonging to their party were not administered oath. The AIMIM corporators would be administered oath on Saturday in the municipal corporation office, he said.

The newly elected Mayor of Lucknow Sushma Kharakwal and 110 corporators were administered oath by Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob in a programme organized in Indira Gandhi Pratisthan. Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak and finance minister Suresh Khanna were present in the swearing-in ceremony.

Newly elected Mayor of Varanasi, Ashok Tiwari took oath of office and secrecy in Sanskrit. Amid conch blowing and chants of Har Har Mahadev, Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma administered oath to the Mayor in the presence of deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Newly elected Mayor of Prayagraj Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani was administered oath by divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwash Pant in a programme organized on KP College ground. The 100 newly elected ward councillors were also administered oath.

In Jhansi, newly elected Mayor Bihari Lal Arya and 60 ward councillors were administered oath by divisional commissioner Adarsh Singh. In Moradabad divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Mayor Vinod Agarwal and 70 corporators in a programme organized in the Panchayat Bhawan auditorium. BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and PWD minister Jitin Prasad were present in the programme.

Newly elected Mayor of Firozabad Kamini Rathor was administered oath along with 70 corporators by district magistrate Ravi Ranjan in a function organized on Tilak Inter College ground. BJP MLA Manish Asija and other senior party leaders were present.

Newly elected Nagar Palika Parishad chairperson of Sambhal Ashiya Musheer of AIMIM was administered oath of office. In Kushinagar, the newly elected chairman of Padrauna Nagar Palika Parishad, Vinay Jaiswal was administered oath. In Unnao, the newly elected chairman Nagar Panchayat, Renu Gupta was administered oath by the sub divisional magistrate (SDM).