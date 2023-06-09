Lucknow minor’s ‘rape’ and murder case: Police rule out rape, say death due to strangulation

The Lucknow Police has refuted claims of rape of a 14-year-old Dalit girl of Tikrohi village under India Nagar Police station limit. The minor was allegedly sexually molested and murdered by a 16-year-old Muslim boy from a nearby locality on Wednesday afternoon. For representation only (HT File Photo)

On Thursday, after the body of the victim was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination, the family of the deceased protested at the crossing demanding immediate action against the accused before cremation.

After a few hours, the family acceded to the local administration’s request with the promise that a case will be investigated in a fast-track court.

However, the police ruled out the rape on Friday. “The post-mortem examination of the girl was conducted by a panel of doctors and was also videographed, which revealed death due to strangulation and ruled out rape,” said DCP North Qasim Abidi.

On the other hand, the family of the victim alleged that the police are trying to bury the matter. “I was personally told by the doctor undertaking the post-mortem examination that the girl had been raped. The footage from the CCTV camera is there in the hospital. Then how are the police saying rape was not committed,” said the victim’s father.

“We are getting whispers that the accused family will do the same with my other daughter. We’re scared. Last night, we had demanded police protection, but they did not send even a single cop,” he further alleged.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly killed by a 16-year-old boy. Following the murder, the teenage accused, a Muslim, hanged the body of the girl to mislead the police and make it seem like a suicide.

According to the family, the incident took place when the girl’s parents, who run a small shop near Munshipulia, were out for work. The accused locked the two siblings of the victim – a 10-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl – in a room while perpetrating the crime.

The girl’s mother spotted the boy coming out of the house as she returned home around 1:30 pm and later found the girl hanging from a ceiling fan.