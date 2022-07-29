Lucknow Municipal Corporation hands over Pitbull to its owner after his written consent
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has handed over the Pitbull, to its owner Amit Tripathi, whose mother was killed by the animal.
The municipal corporation officials took the decision after Tripathi gave a written consent to take care of the animal.
“The owner has promised to take the Pitbull to a trainer daily and also take him to a behavioural specialist to assess its behavior. If found violating the conditions, the dog will be seized by the LMC again,” LMC officials said.
“The owner was approaching us daily with the request to handover the dog as the 14 day-period of keeping the dog under observation was over,” said Dr Arvind Rao, director animal welfare, LMC.
“We got the health status of the Pitbull checked at Jarhara Animal Birth Control Centre. After the advice of LMC trainers we have returned the dog to its owner with conditions and for a limited period of time. If the owner is found taking care of the dog as per directions, then he would be allowed to keep the Pitbull for a longer period. Initially, we have handed over the dog to him for the next 14 days.” said Dr Rao.
“LMC had received more than 20 applications for adoption of killer Pitbull. But we thought of giving it back to its owner instead of giving the dog to someone else,” he added.
Dr Abhinav Varma, chief veterinary officer LMC, said, “LMC team and trainers will keep on visiting the dog. LMC will ensure the dog is not used for commercial purposes like dog fighting or intimidating others. The LMC will also ensure that the dog is kept in a clean, spacious place and given a proper diet at a fixed time.”
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
