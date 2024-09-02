 Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials face action after teen’s electrocution - Hindustan Times
Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials face action after teen’s electrocution

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 02, 2024 06:32 AM IST

An inquiry will determine further action against the responsible employees and the executing agencies, M/s Ecosense Associates and M/s Prabhat Construction, who work for M/s EESL, which carries out all the streetlight-related work for LMC.

LUCKNOW: A 16-year-old boy, Abhishek Kumar Gautam, son of Rajesh Kumar Gautam of Kanchan Nagar under Shankar Purwa (II) ward, died on Sunday after being electrocuted at a park in Shankar Purwa (I) ward when he accidentally touched a high mast pole.

A departmental action is being recommended against the assistant engineer (Electrical) of the municipal corporation’s electricity department.. (Sourced)
A departmental action is being recommended against the assistant engineer (Electrical) of the municipal corporation's electricity department..

Following the incident, zone-7 junior engineer Krishna Kumar, lineman Sham Kanaujia, supervisor Ram Anuj Yadav, and switchman Chandrashekhar Bhatt were removed from their posts by municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh for dereliction of duty.

“A penalty of 5 lakh each has also been imposed on M/s EESL for negligence. A three-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the facts of the case and is expected to submit its report within 24 hours,” said the municipal commissioner.

A separate letter has been sent to M/s EESL, holding them accountable for the accident and seeking compensation of 5 lakh for the victim’s family. Additionally, departmental action is being recommended against the assistant engineer (Electrical) of the municipal corporation’s electricity department.

The prima facie inquiry revealed that a faulty high mast pole with four pulse lights was installed in the park. Two of the lights malfunctioned and lacked proper covers. Despite complaints, the lights were reportedly not repaired on time. EESL, responsible for their maintenance, left the faulty connections without proper seals, which led to a current leak and caused the mishap.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials face action after teen’s electrocution
Follow Us On