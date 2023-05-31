Driver flees with owner’s 49.5L in Lucknow, arrested

The driver of a private electronics company was arrested on Wednesday by the Lucknow police after he fled with ₹49.5 lakh belonging to the company, thinking it to be black money. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The driver was arrested trying to flee the city and the entire cash was recovered from his possession which he was carrying in two bags. The notes recovered were in several denominations of ₹100, 200 among others,” said police.

“On Monday, Rahul Shukla, 32, resident of Chinhat, Lucknow, was asked by the owner of the company, Purva Bhugra, to deposit the amount in the bank. However, he ran away with the money. Shukla’s vehicle in which he was carrying cash was found parked in Malviya Marg in Hazratganj,” said Vineet Jaiswal, DCP (south).

“On the basis of the complaint received, an FIR was lodged at Hazratganj police station on Monday under IPC section 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant.) and 411 (dishonestly),” DCP added.

After the FIR was registered, a team of Lucknow police was formed and with the help of surveillance, the accused was nabbed from Shaheed Path on Wednesday morning.

During police interrogation, he said that he has worked with the company for a long time and that it had a turnover in crores. He thought the money given to him was black money. He thought that if he fled with the money, the owner would not file a police report.