Lucknow police issue prohibitory orders ahead of festivity

Police in Lucknow have put in place new restrictions on holding protests, filming with drones and carrying weapons in view of the approaching Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Republic Day celebrations and other occasions to be observed in the near future. Visitors pose for a selfie in front of a Ram temple model made with flowers at a flower exhibition organised in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)

“Any protest demonstration at any place other than the marked protest site, filming with drones within one kilometre radius of government offices and buildings, carrying sharp weapons, firearms or inflammable substances within the limits of Lucknow are prohibited,” said an order issued by joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Upendra Agarwal.

The burning of effigies, spreading rumours and spreading misinformation through oral, written, electronic or social media were also prohibited.

The decision was taken in view of Pran Pratishtha , Hazrat Ali’s birth anniversary, Republic Day, Basant Panchami, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Shabe Baraat, Mahashivratri, various entrance examinations and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Violating this order or any part of this order is a punishable offence under section 188 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” the order read.