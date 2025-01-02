Menu Explore
Lucknow Police launches city-wide bank security drive

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 02, 2025 06:51 PM IST

On December 22, seven robbers drilled a 2.5-foot-wide hole into the wall of the Indian Overseas Bank's Chinhat branch, disabled the alarm system, and looted 42 lockers containing jewellery and cash.

Over a week after a daring heist at the Indian Overseas Bank’s Chinhat branch, where seven men looted jewellery and cash by breaking into 42 lockers, Lucknow Police initiated a city-wide security audit of banks on Thursday.

Police teams inspected CCTV cameras, alarm systems, and overall security arrangements at banks and ATMs. (Sourced)
Police teams inspected CCTV cameras, alarm systems, and overall security arrangements at banks and ATMs. (Sourced)

“An intensive security check was conducted across banks in all five zones of the city to strengthen their security systems and curb potential crimes,” said commissioner of police Amrendra Sengar.

Police teams inspected CCTV cameras, alarm systems, and overall security arrangements at banks and ATMs. Officers also monitored suspicious activities in the vicinity and advised security personnel to stay vigilant.

“Police from various stations in the Southern Zone carried out thorough checks and ensured compliance with security protocols,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) East Shashank Singh. Similar drives were conducted across the North, West, South, and Central zones.

On December 22, seven robbers drilled a 2.5-foot-wide hole into the wall of the Indian Overseas Bank’s Chinhat branch, disabled the alarm system, and looted 42 lockers containing jewellery and cash. Following swift investigations and coordinated operations, police arrested all seven culprits.

The investigation revealed glaring security lapses at the bank, including faulty CCTV cameras, a lack of security guards, and poorly constructed walls in the locker room.

