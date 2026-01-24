Lucknow put on high alert ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Lucknow on January 24, the city police and civil administration have made extensive security and traffic arrangements to ensure the smooth, safe and orderly conduct of the UP Day–2026 celebrations at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Basant Kunj, under the Thakurganj police station area, informed Lucknow police officials in a press note shared with media on Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah (FILE PHOTO)

The event is expected to be attended by the Union Home Minister as chief guest, along with the governor, chief minister, both deputy chief ministers, ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries, in addition to nearly 10,000 members of the public. In view of the VVIP presence, the programme has been classified as highly sensitive from a security standpoint, senior Lucknow police officials said.

According to the press note, Shah is scheduled to arrive in Lucknow by a special aircraft around 12:30 pm and will head straight straight to the event venue in accordance with his minute-to-minute itinerary. To ensure security at the venue and in nearby sensitive areas, the police have divided the deployment area into six super zones, nine zones, and 27 sectors.

A total of 3,035 police personnel have been deployed on the ground, supported by five companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF). The deployment includes six deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), nine additional DCPs, and 29 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs). The field force comprises 101 inspectors, 940 sub-inspectors and 1,868 head constables and constables.

Additional security layers include bomb disposal squads, anti-sabotage and anti-mine teams, an ATS unit, an NSG team equipped with snipers and an anti-drone system, intelligence units and 126 home guards.

Joint briefings involving the police, civil administration, and security agencies have been held to familiarise personnel with duty locations, route plans, and VVIP protocols. Mock drills focusing on route security, crowd control, and emergency medical response have also been conducted to ensure full operational preparedness.

For real-time monitoring, the entire area will remain under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, with feeds linked to a dedicated control room. Police will also maintain a 24-hour watch on social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation or rumours.

A special traffic plan, including diversions on routes leading to the venue, will be enforced during the event. The police said a detailed traffic advisory is being issued separately for the convenience of commuters. Appealing for public cooperation, the Lucknow Police said all personnel have been sensitised to maintain courteous behaviour while ensuring strict security. Citizens have been urged to follow traffic diversions and cooperate with the police to help conduct the VVIP event in a safe, orderly and dignified manner.