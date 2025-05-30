Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Lucknow range additional director (prosecution) booked in DA case

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 30, 2025 09:19 PM IST

A senior vigilance official said inspector Gyanendra Pandey had lodged an FIR against Virendra Vikram Singh

Additional director of prosecution, Lucknow range, Virendra Vikram Singh has been booked for allegedly procuring disproportionate assets (DA) worth 86.12 lakh during his service period.

Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment has registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988, with its Lucknow sector police station against Virendra Vikram Singh. (For Representation)

Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment has registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988, with its Lucknow sector police station on Wednesday, confirmed senior vigilance officials here on Friday.

A senior vigilance official said inspector Gyanendra Pandey had lodged an FIR against Singh under PC Act’s section 13(1)(b) for enriching himself illicitly during the period of his office and section 13 (2) for criminal misconduct by a public servant.

He said the FIR was lodged on the basis of findings surfaced in an open inquiry ordered against Singh regarding his disproportionate assets earned during the period of his office.

The investigator discovered that Singh earned around 2,20,88,325 (2.2 crore) through his all legal sources, but did expenditure of 3,07,00,061 (3.07 crore) in procuring properties and daily maintenance of his and his family.

“This way, the investigation findings suggested that he earned an extra amount of around 86,12, 286 other than his legal sources of income and it is a crime under the provisions of the PC Act following which a regular case has been registered against him,” the official said and added, “The investigation in the matter is going on and further legal action will be initiated against him for corrupt practices”.

