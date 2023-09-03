15 fresh dengue casesreported in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The state capital on Saturday reported 15 fresh dengue cases, the highest on a single day this year. Health teams visited 509 houses to check if there were any mosquito-breeding sites. (Pic for representation)

According to the health department, three cases were reported from Indira Nagar, five from Chandernagar, four from NK Road and two from Aliganj. “These patients are stable and recuperating at home,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

During the day, health teams visited 509 houses to check if there were any mosquito-breeding sites and served notices at six places where they spotted larva.

“Mosquito breeding can take places even with a spoonful of stagnant water. Hence, we should remove any such source from our houses and surrounding,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Till now, the state capital has reported over 150 dengue cases and about 500 cases have been reported in the state.

“We appeal to residents to ensure they do not throw anything in the open, including empty/ used coconut shells or cans,” said Ritu Srivastava, district malaria officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON