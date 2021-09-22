Lucknow saw 150 dengue cases in Sept; next 15 days crucial: Experts

LUCKNOW With over 150 cases of dengue reported in September, the total number of cases this year crossed the 230-mark in Lucknow with experts saying that the next 15 days were crucial.

Uttar Pradesh had reported at least 4,500 cases of dengue this year and patients with fever were continuing to throng OPDs of different hospitals. “This year dengue has struck earlier than usual and the period till October 15 is crucial. Hence, we need to continue preventive activities,” said Dr Awadhesh Kumar Yadav, joint director (malaria), in the state health department.

Dengue and viral fever showed symptoms such as sudden onset of fever, malaise and throat problem. These were almost common and hard to differentiate, said Prof Kauser Usman, HoD, geriatric medicine at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“September has been crucial with majority of the dengue cases reported in this month. As extended rains continue in the region, the threat of mosquito breeding remains with stagnant water in unused items such as old tyres, broken cups and empty cans,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association on International Doctors.

“We have intensified preventive measures and door-to-door checking is being carried out to check if conditions favourable for mosquito breeding exist in homes. In September till now, over 150 notices have been served to owners of houses where stagnant water or other favourable conditions were found,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, CMO, Lucknow.

Doctors advised that one should not go for self-medication in case of fever. “Antibiotics should never be started without doctor’s advice as diagnosis might become difficult once antibiotics are started,” said Prof Usman.

BOX

WHAT RESIDENTS CAN DO

# Ensure there is no stagnant water inside the room, balcony or on the rooftop.

# Wear full sleeves shirt and trousers, particularly when going out of the house.

# Make children wear socks when they go out or even while playing in the open area.

# Look for broken cups, unused bottles and bottle caps in the corners of the house.