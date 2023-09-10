Lucknow sees its first-ever transgender pride walk

The first-ever transgender pride walk of Lucknow was held on Sunday. Titled Transgender Gaurav Yatra, the pride walk started from Ambedkar Park around 3 pm and culminated at 1090 Crossing. Nearly 1,000 people reportedly showed up to walk for the cause. The rally and an awareness programme continued till 7 pm. The walk was organised by UP-based Aadishiv Transgender Foundation, a transgender rights group. September 10 also happened to be World Suicide Prevention Day. The trans pride walk started from Ambedkar Park and ended at 1090 Crossing in Lucknow on Sunday. Over 1,000 people are said to have taken part in it. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“We chose to hold this event on Suicide Prevention Day because many transgender folks across the world die by suicide. Many a time they find themselves penniless or ostracised. They go through several other hurdles and ultimately succumb to their circumstances. We wanted to raise awareness for the poor treatment and conditions that trans people live with,” said Priyanka Raghuvanshi, the founder of the organisation.

Attendees showed up in colourful attires, strutting their pride and their fashion alike. Dance and skit performances were put up by children rescued from beggary at the event. Apart from members of the trans community, members from several other underserved groups also walked under the rainbow balloon arch, and came to show their solidarity with the cause, including acid attack victims, sex workers, members of the Kinnar community, and others from the city’s queer community.

