Lucknow shivers@ 9.6degrees Celsius

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Muzaffarnagar was the coldest in the state, with minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The cold spell for the past two days has set people trembling, with the minimum temperature in the state capital dipping to 9.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday from its previous day reading of 11 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the current cold wave is the influence of the western disturbance which has become active in the western part of the country. “The temperature will decrease slightly, especially at night, but there will be no major change after that and it will remain the same throughout the week,” said Mohammad Danish, head, Metrological Centre, Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar was the coldest in the state, with minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius followed by Bareilly at 6.3 degrees, Najibabad at 7 degrees Celsius and Fatehpur at 7.6 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, the weather is most likely to remain dry on Friday over the state with mist/shallow fog likely at isolated places all over the state, including Lucknow.

Friday, December 16, 2022
