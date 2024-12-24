Lucknow soaked in Christmas fervour: Message of joy, goodwill transcends cultural boundaries

LUCKNOW In the city known for its tehzeeb (mannerism), even Christmas festivities are shaped by a confluence of cultures. It is not just one community, which throngs churches on the occasion, but people of different faiths embrace the yuletide spirit. People light candles at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Lucknow on Christmas eve. (Mushtaq Ali/ Ht Photo)

Hazratganj was abuzz with festivity on Tuesday as people started thronging the St Joseph’s Cathedral to witness its illumination and grandeur. The church in the heart of the city - decked in Christmas hues - welcomed people from different walks of life. .

To mark the occasion, many people decorated Christmas trees at home while some ventured out for movie outings, picnics and zoo with family and friends. When stepping out, people did not forget the ritual of the digital era - getting selfies clicked and videos recorded.

Anupama Singh, an educator, said that she, along with her son, visit St Joseph’s Cathedral and Epiphany Church every year. “We enjoy cakes, coffee and decorate a Christmas tree at home. I try meeting one of my Christian friends to celebrate the festival,” said Singh.

Buying a plum cake and rum cake is also among the top picks for not just Christians, but also for people from different communities. Ritika Srivastava, 22, an alumni of a convent school, said she celebrates Christmas with her school friends to reminisce memories of her childhood days.

“We buy hampers for each other and have plum cake, coffee to celebrate the festival. It reminds us of our school and Christmas activities,” said Srivastava.

For children, it is a time to look for Santa Claus and ask for gifts. Rishita Tripathi, 37, said Christmas is all about gifts for her five-year-old Amayra. “My daughter heard the story of Santa Claus at school, and she waits eagerly for gifts, chocolates and toys for Christmas. The excitement continues for almost a week,” said Tripathi.