Lucknow: Son kills father with hammer, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 06, 2024 10:52 PM IST

The crime came to light after a complaint was lodged by Umashankar Shukla, the victim’s elder son, on Monday, initially blaming unknown assailants. However, following a detailed investigation, Jaishankar Shukla was identified as the prime suspect and arrested on Wednesday.

Jaishankar Shukla, alias Gopal, has been arrested for the brutal murder of his father, Harisharan Maharaj, a local priest in Maura Kheda village under the Dubagga police station limits. Maharaj was struck on the head with a hammer on Sunday night, and succumbed to his injuries, said police.

The victim was struck on the head with a hammer on Sunday night, and succumbed to his injuries (For representation)
Initially, a case was registered under Sections 191(2), 115(2), and 333 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charges were later amended to include more serious offences under Sections 333 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act 2023.

Jaishankar has been remanded to judicial custody, stated a police press release. The arrest was made by a police team led by Inspectors Ashish Baliyan and Ankit Baliyan, along with other officers involved in the investigation.

