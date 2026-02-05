Lucknow: String of death cuts short another promising life

At 33, Mohammad Shoaib was in the prime of life with hopes and dreams threaded together by a loving family and a profession that kept him busy till deadly, prohibited nylon kite string cut deep into his neck and caused his death in Lucknow on Wednesday. Mohd Shoaib, 33, was employed with a leading pharmaceutical company. (SOURCED)

The afternoon tragedy followed a mundane morning till when all appeared to be well for the medical representative with a leading pharmaceutical company.

Having set out for work on his bike, the young man from Dubagga met a few people and was passing through Haiderganj overbridge under the Bazaar Khala police station limits when his neck got caught in nylon kite string, making him lose his balance. He fell on the ground, bleeding profusely for 10 minutes on the road, before people on the street rushed him to KGMU Trauma Centre, eyewitnesses said.

The sharp string cut deep into his neck, according to eyewitnesses and the police. Shoaib was wearing a helmet, police added.

He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, doctors reportedly told police. The police denied the claim he was on a call when the incident took place.

Shoaib’s family includes his wife Fauzia and daughters aged two and seven years. His sister is a doctor in Delhi.

His brother-in-law, Faiz, who reached the postmortem house, said his wife called him at 3.30pm to say Shoaib had been in an accident. When he rushed to the trauma centre, Shoaib was undergoing an ECG there and passed away a short while later.

The doctors who treated Shoaib said that he was brought in a critical condition, adding that treatment was started immediately in the emergency room.

He died due to the severed veins in his neck, which caused excessive bleeding.

“The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered against unidentified people under relevant sections after a complaint from the deceased’s wife,” said Brijesh Singh of Bazaar Khala police station.

Police said a local inquiry has been initiated to identify the source of the banned kite string.

A 35-year-old man had suffered fatal injuries in a similar accident near Burlington Crossing recently. Residents have repeatedly complained about the use and sale of sharp nylon kite strings in the city, warning that they continue to pose a serious risk to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

KITE-RELATED MISHAPS

January 11, 2025: Shahrukh Hassan was on his way to work in Shahjahanpur when a nylon kite string caused a deep cut in his throat. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

July 29: Amit Gupta was on a motorcycle with his mother near Surajkund bridge in Gorakhpur when he got injured despite wearing a helmet. Although critical, he recovered later.

Sept 30: Salman, 28, was on his scooter in Aligarh’s Jamalpur bridge when a nylon string injured him. He died soon after.

October 23: In Shahjahanpur, Ravi Sharma, 26, a resident of Nagla Jaju, was on his way to his in-laws’ house with his wife when a nylon kite string hit his neck near the Handa bridge in Roza. He was critically injured and died during treatment.