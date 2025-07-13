Lucknow submerged after first real rain of season

Heavy rainfall on Saturday morning turned several prominent areas of Lucknow into virtual pools, exposing the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) negligence. The Corporation claimed to have spent ₹15 crore on drain cleaning ahead of the monsoon. Localities like Dalibagh, Ashiyana, Arjunganj, Sultanpur Road, Gomti Nagar, and Lalbagh remained waterlogged for hours, causing major inconvenience to residents and commuters. Waterlogging near the Police Signature building after heavy rainfall in Lucknow,on Saturday (HT Photo)

The rain started early in the morning and continued for several hours, flooding roads and streets with 5 to 6 inches of water. Water even entered homes in Dalibagh, damaging furniture and appliances. “Water came rushing into our house at 7 am. We kept calling for help, but no one came. We had to remove the water ourselves,” said Nikhil Srivastava, a resident of Dalibagh.

Additional municipal commissioner, Lalit Kumar, who is also in charge of Zone-1, resides close to the affected area but no immediate relief was visible.

Earlier this year, LMC awarded drain cleaning contracts to private agencies. However, as per field visits and reports by Hindustan Times, many drains—big and small—remained clogged and despite repeated alerts, no action was taken by senior officials.

In Charbagh, passengers arriving at the railway station were forced to wade through ankle-deep water. “I had just stepped off the train with my luggage, and there was no dry place to walk. It was a horrible experience,” said Rohit Srivastava, a commuter from Prayagraj.

In Gomti Nagar, waterlogging near the JPNIC building, under the flyover, brought traffic to a halt. Two-wheeler riders were seen pushing their vehicles through the flooded patch. “The water was knee-deep. My scooter stopped and I had to drag it through,” said Raju Verma, a commuter.

Sultanpur Road also faced severe waterlogging, leaving commuters stranded. Though the water started receding after 8 am, potholes hidden caused difficulties for vehicles and pedestrians alike.

Locals across affected areas slammed LMC for negligence and demanded strict action against contractors and officials. “Every year we hear the same promises. Where did the ₹15 crore go?” asked Arvind Singh, a resident of Ashiyana.