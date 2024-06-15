Lucknow sweats: Heatwave, power cuts unrelenting

LUCKNOW The city’s power crisis deepened on Friday, exacerbated by overheating of aerial bunch conductors (ABCs) and transformer breakdowns. With the day temperature in the state capital rising to 45.3°C on Friday, Lucknow recorded its highest June temperature in the last seven years, matching the previous record set on June 6, 2017 (File Photo)

A fire erupted in the ABC line in Azad Nagar, Alambagh, late on Thursday night, leading to widespread anguish among residents. People made numerous calls to the sub-station on the dedicated CUG number of the JE, SDO and executive engineer, but in vain.

When efforts to reach the staff were unsuccessful, locals gathered at the Sampurnanand sub-station of Alambagh around 3am, leading to a chaotic scene where power employees were allegedly assaulted. The situation escalated, prompting additional staff to arrive. Later, the executive engineer confirmed that power was restored by 5:30am.

Meanwhile, the power crisis persisted in Old City’s Chaupatiyan for the past three days. On Wednesday night, the ABC line got damaged at three locations, leading to heated arguments between people and power staff. Junior engineer Raj Verma said efforts were underway to replace the damaged cable and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Residents of Alaknanda Enclave, near Sisendi on Bijnor Road, faced a major power outage on Thursday afternoon due to a truck accident around 1:30pm, resulting in a broken power pole. The repair work took approximately five hours to complete during which the electricity supply to the area was disrupted. Executive engineer Durgesh Kumar confirmed that the accident affected power supply to nearby villages of Suhawa and Anup Kheda.

Residents of Jairajpuri Colony experienced a prolonged power outage lasting 16 hours, from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon. The outage, affecting around five dozen consumers connected to the Gahru sub-centre, was caused by an overheated ABC wire. The extended power cut left residents struggling, especially with water shortages on Thursday. Power supply was restored by replacing approximately 150 m of ABC wire and installation of a new transformer. The supply resumed around 1:30 pm on Thursday.

Lucknow also saw significant power issues in various other areas on Friday. There was a three-hour power cut in Keshavnagar, near St Gabriel’s School. Power supply from the Medical College substation was inconsistent, leading to similar outages in Shakti Nagar and Nigam Bagh Colony. Indira Nagar Sector 9 reported power cuts every two hours, while Balaghat and Faizullaganj faced low-voltage issues with three-hour outages on Friday.

Complaints of power tripping were also reported from the Mahila Polytechnic sub-station. Areas such as Gomti Nagar Extension, University New Campus, Chinhat, Pakri Pul, Gyanendra Vihar Colony, Ashiana, Khala Bazaar, Shaheed Path, and Vrindavan Yojana also experienced power cuts lasting up to three hours on Friday.