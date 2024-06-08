Lucknow to get its first fragrance park in Hussainabad

The state capital will soon get its first fragrance park near the iconic Clock Tower in Hussainabad area. To be built by Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), the selection of flowers will be done by National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) experts. (Mushtaq Ali)

To come up on 2.20 acres, the park will house dozens of aromatic flowers from across species.

According to LDA officials, the park, whose construction will cost ₹4 crore, is being developed on the stretch between Chota Imambara and Bada Imambara. It is a part of the proposed upgradation and beautification of the heritage zone in Hussainabad. Its design is being done by popular architect Ashish Srivastava. “This is the first such fragrance park in U.P. and the second in India. A fragrance park is situated at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi,” said Srivastava.

Ajit Kumar Shasany, the NBRI director, said, “Flowers for the project have been chosen in such a manner that the park will always have some blooming around the year.” NBRI houses a replica of the park at its Lucknow campus where the visually impaired can read about the flowers through Braille.

The park’s design will be done with the needs of people with disabilities in mind. While braille information will be made available for the visually impaired, ramps will be built for people on wheelchairs.

“The park will attract tourists mainly due to the presence of aromatic plants. Along with fragrant flowers, provision for an open-air theatre has also been made to entertain people,” read a copy of a document with the project details shared by LDA. The officials said the park will also feature a pergola (outdoor garden) and gazebo (pavilion structure).