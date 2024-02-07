Lucknow University campus revamp: New gateway to be unveiled soon

The century-old Lucknow University (LU) campus is set to welcome a new main entry point, catering to students, teachers, and visitors alike. An impressive, under-construction gate, located in front of Colvin Taluqdars College—known as gate number three—is nearing completion and will soon open its doors to all. The proposed main gate of Lucknow University. (Sourced)

“We are in the process of changing the entry point to the campus for all our students and teachers. The under-construction gate number three will become the central entry point. Teachers and students will all enter from the upcoming new gate and park their vehicles in the parking area adjacent to this gate on either side and will walk into the portals of the university,” said vice-chancellor Prof AK Rai.

He added, “It will be very conducive for students and teachers alike. As they walk inside, the Arts block will be on their left side and the Science faculty on the right. When they move further, the Commerce Block will come into sight. We will make this under-construction gate the main entry point to the campus for everyone.”

Gate number 2 near Malviya Hall – the most commonly used gate as of now by teachers and students – will remain shut most of the time. Gate number 2 will only be open to VIPs who come to the campus on special invitation for convocation or as chief guests in conferences and seminars held at the renovated Malviya Hall, he said.

Gate number 4 near University metro station will remain open for pedestrians. Students who come to the university by metro or other public transport will use this gate. And the existing gate number one, also called Bhaoras Deoras Dwar, will remain open only to those visiting the university’s administrative block that houses the registrar’s office, vice-chancellor’s office, finance office, etc.