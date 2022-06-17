Lucknow University gears up for NAAC team visit in July

University of Lucknow is gearing up for the visit of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team scheduled next month. The team is likely to visit the university between July 11 and 13.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said the last time university got a 2.76 rating in the 2014 NAAC review and got a B grade. The university is hoping to improve the rating this time.

The university had applied for the visit by the NAAC team in November and had sent all the relevant documents like students’ placements, publications by teachers, how students fared in different competitive exams and number of teachers having PhD degrees, etc.

Prof Rai said LU had tried to improve its performance in all the parameters set by NAAC. “We are closely monitoring how the various departments are functioning and asked others to gear up further,” he said.

The V-C said LU started preparations for the NAAC assessment 2.5 years back. “During Centennial Year, we tried to uplift the infrastructure with initiatives like admission cell, student lounge, dean student’s welfare office and community toilets etc. There are two types of points system for grading. A university secures points from the data and validation (self-study report) for which the maximum points are 75, while for the field visit, the university gets points from out of 25,” Prof Rai said.

The University of Lucknow has 49 departments and 17 institutes with affiliations to 542 colleges spread over five districts, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur.

Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, recently became the first state varsity in Uttar Pradesh to be awarded an ‘A’ grade by the NAAC. There are 34 state universities in Uttar Pradesh.

BOX : Benefits of NAAC rating

Institutions get to know their strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities through an informed review process

Identification of internal areas of planning and resource allocation

Funding agencies look for objective data for performance funding

Institutions to initiate innovative and modern methods of pedagogy

Give a new sense of direction and identity to institutions