Lucknow University invites applications for internship programme

Published on Dec 11, 2022 12:30 AM IST

Students can opt for internships of up to six months in the final year even as they continue their education

A varsity official said more than 100 applications were received last year under the Karmodaya Yojana, out of which 40 were selected. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Lucknow University has invited applications for the second phase of Karmodaya Yojana, one of the programmes introduced by vice-chancellor Alok Kumar Rai for the overall development of students.

Under the scheme, students are given an opportunity to enhance their talents by making proper use of their skills. Students can opt for internships of up to six months in the final year even as they continue their education. The scheme aims to enhance the employability skills and self-confidence of the students.

“On completion of the internship, certificates are given to all the students,” said dean, student welfare, Poonam Tandon.

She said more than 100 applications were received last year under the Karmodaya Yojana, out of which 40 were selected. The students have completed internships in various departments and institutes of the university.

