Lucknow University launches fourth year admissions, a first in the country

After being the first in the country to adopt the NEP 2020 guidelines, Lucknow University (LU), in another first, is going to start admitting students into the fourth year of some four-year undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. With this move, as stipulated in NEP, students who want to study the fourth year but do not have the option at their universities, can access it at LU. Lucknow University (File)

The students taking admission in the fourth year of UG programmes will be given a degree of UG Honours with Research, as mentioned in the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. Further, students leaving after one year will be awarded a certificate, after two years with a diploma, and after three years with a graduation degree. Several other such four-year programmes are being run at the university, and the admissions processes, largely based on merit, have been finalised.

“This innovative programme is designed to provide students with a fast-tracked, intensive learning experience, equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their respective fields in a shorter timeframe. Each programme is meticulously curated to ensure a comprehensive and rigorous curriculum, blending theoretical knowledge with practical applications,” said Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice cancellor, LU.

With the session having resumed from July 15, returning students are also being assigned their hostels, and the list of allotments has been shared with the students. As for the entrance examinations for undergraduates, the counseling process has also begun, and the university has informed that the window for filling up their choice of college will close on Wednesday.