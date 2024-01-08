Lucknow University teacher among 11 Vedic experts for Ram Lalla consecration rituals

Shyamlesh Kumar Tiwari, assistant professor of Oriental Studies in Lucknow University’s Sanskrit department who specialises in Vedas, has been invited as one of 11 Vedic experts to take part in the week-long consecration rituals of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya. Shyamlesh Kumar Tiwari, an assistant professor in Lucknow University’s Sanskrit department, specialises in Vedas. (Sourced)

Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has extended the invitation to the LU teacher with the request to be present during the week long Pran Pratishtha of Ram idol at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Tiwari, 41, was invited on recommendation of renowned Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid who calculated the date of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha (consecration) and Laxmikant Dixit who will lead puja rituals between January 16 and 22.

“This is a huge honour for me as well for the Lucknow University to be part of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla,” said the LU teacher who has expertise in ‘Shukla Yajurveda Madhyandina Shakha’. “The ‘mool muhurta’ (main moment) will start from 12:29:08 pm and last till 12:30:32 pm. That means the total time will be only 1 minute 24 seconds,” said Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid.