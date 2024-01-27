Lucknow warmer, but expect fog and a cold day

While the mercury has risen in the thermometer a few notches due to the sun shining, the cold wave kept the minimum temperature down in some pockets of U.P. A cold day was experienced in some parts of East Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Ayodhya Dham recorded the lowest temperature in the state with minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius. Kanpur city shivered at 4, Moradabad 4.5, Bijnor 5, Fursatganj chilled at 5.1 degrees Celsius, Muzaffarnagar and Sultanpur 5.2 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD bulletin.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Lucknowites woke up to dense fog with visibility of 25 m, which disappeared by 10 am with good sunshine. The maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was 20.5 and 5.9 degrees Celsius. The forecast for Lucknow is dense fog in the morning and cold day conditions very likely over the area. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 19 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Minimum temperatures were in the range of 6-8°C over many parts of Uttar Pradesh. Minimum temperature in Bahraich was 6 degrees Celsius, Meerut 6.1 and Bareilly 7.3 degrees Celsius.

Dense to very dense fog (visibility<50 m) at night/morning is very likely in many parts of East Uttar Pradesh on January 28.