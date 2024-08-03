Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.61 °C, check weather forecast for August 3, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 3, 2024, is 29.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.61 °C and 32.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.52 °C and 32.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 4, 2024
|32.1 °C
|Light rain
|August 5, 2024
|33.12 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 6, 2024
|33.75 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|27.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 8, 2024
|29.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|32.36 °C
|Very heavy rain
|August 10, 2024
|27.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.41 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.0 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.47 °C
|Scattered clouds
