Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 10, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 10, 2025, is 19.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.99 °C and 22.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:30 PM. Lucknow weather update on January 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.54 °C and 23.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 11, 2025 19.55 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 21.15 Sky is clear January 13, 2025 21.62 Light rain January 14, 2025 21.81 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 21.63 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 22.33 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 22.42 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.2 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 20.24 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.07 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.8 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.66 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.92 °C Sky is clear



