Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 12, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 12, 2025, is 21.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.18 °C and 23.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:32 PM. Lucknow weather update on January 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.74 °C and 23.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 232.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 13, 2025 21.15 Scattered clouds January 14, 2025 21.78 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 21.61 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 22.18 Broken clouds January 17, 2025 19.44 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 22.00 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 22.06 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.51 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.2 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.95 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 22.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Few clouds



